Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Apology to John James Merity

25th Apr 2020 10:39 AM

Apology to John James Merity.

On 15 February 2020, The Daily Telegraph, The Herald Sun and other News Corp Australia publications published in print and online an article which conveyed false and defamatory allegations of and concerning Mr John James Merity.

News Corp Australia withdraws those allegations without reservation.  It should never have been published.

News Corp Australia apologises to John James Merity for the harm, hurt and distress caused to him and his family by reason of the publication of the false allegations.

john james merity
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Woman arrested after stabbing

    Woman arrested after stabbing
    • 25th Apr 2020 11:05 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $25m available for showgrounds

        premium_icon $25m available for showgrounds

        News SHOWGROUNDS across the state can apply for their share of $25 million in stimulus funding.

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        News Dawn Service live stream, how to celebrate in NSW

        8000 NSW tests a day to give us back our freedom

        premium_icon 8000 NSW tests a day to give us back our freedom

        Health COVID-19 testing regime widened to cover people with mild symptoms

        Jetstar flies back into Ballina

        premium_icon Jetstar flies back into Ballina

        News IN a welcome sign for the local economy the first Jetstar touched down into Ballina...