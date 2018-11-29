Anyone for a chip, a micro-chip that is...

A COMPANY in the United States held a 'chip party' in 2017. Was this a good nosh up with party pies, beer, tomato sauce and chips? It was not. It was party held to implant a microchip in the hands of its employees.

The chips allow workers to do useful stuff like open doors, buy snacks and log onto their work computers. Well that's handy, for anyone having difficulty with those tasks.

Apparently the chips don't use GPS and so employees cannot be tracked. Private information will not be gathered. Call me old fashioned, but can we trust these assurances?

Does anyone wonder what sort of slippery slope we are on with the increasing intrusion of technology into our lives? Don't get me wrong, I use technology daily in all sorts of ways and GPS has made finding places so much easier. Communication with friends and family far and wide is a cinch. Once when you travelled you kinda disappeared. Long distance calls were expensive and so rarely made, news travelled slowly. Now a pal can ring from the banks of the Mekong in Vietnam and talk about what they had for lunch.

Technology is in our lives in many small and seemingly inconsequential ways. It's just that the loss of privacy happens in small accretions.

Have you tried to find out if your phone or Smart TV is listening to you? Facebook swear that don't. But if you say 'Hey Siri', then that turns 'her' on and she is always listening (Psst! Don't forget she is not actually real or even a she). Technology uses algorithms to target the ads that pop up in your Facebook feed according to where you have been searching. Google flights to a country and bingo! Advertisements appear for accommodation, cars and the like.

How many people do you know who have had their bank cards on one sort or another hacked? I know of at least three in my workplace. Apparently hackers can get a hold of anything, including baby monitors and home cameras. Creepy.

There are things you can do to try and stop the intrusion. Former FBI director James Comey recommended that you cover your computer webcam with a wee bit of tape to make sure you are not spied on (note the nice low tech solution). Admittedly he may be more of a target that the likes of you and I, but I do know people who do that, because they just don't know who is doing what in the dark reaches of the Internet.

Nobody does.

But I do know you won't find me attending a chip party and cheerfully holding out my arm for an implant. That is way too sinister.