Answer The Salvos knock for help

23rd May 2017 2:25 PM
Major Lindsay Reeves from The Salvation Army based in Goonellabah.
Major Lindsay Reeves from The Salvation Army based in Goonellabah. Sophie Moeller

THE Salvation Army is urging Lismore community groups, churches, scout or guide groups to lend a hand with its annual Red Shield Appeal.

Local sporting teams and workplaces can easily get involved with the appeal, as can anybody wanting to help Aussies in need.

The Salvation Army's communications and fundraising director, Leigh Cleave, says hard times for some families can simply be just one pay check away, with many families in the Lismore area doing it tough and relying on The Salvation Army for support.

Statistics reveal that in a typical week, The Salvation Army provides 100,000 meals, 2000 beds for people experiencing homelessness, distributes up to 8000 grocery vouchers and provides refuge for 500 people fleeing abuse.

Mrs Cleave said in order for The Salvation Army to meet the growing demand on its services, the community's support was needed now more than ever.

The Salvos aim to mobilise 60,000 people across the nation to raise $8million during the Red Shield Appeal Doorknock weekend.

"By giving just a few hours of your time, you can make a meaningful difference to the lives of people doing it tough. You can give hope where it's needed most,” she said.

The weekend of the big doorknock nationwide is May 27-28.

To volunteer for this year's Red Shield Doorknock weekend, please phone 13SALVOS (137258) or register online at salvos.org.au/volunteer.

The Salvos are also excited to announce the introduction of Donation Tap Points across 400 locations throughout Australia, including Lismore Square.

This is a community fundraising initiative sponsored by Community Sector Banking and is the first of its kind for the charity sector in Australia.

This service, which takes $5 a tap, will provide more effective, safer and more meaningful donation opportunities at high-traffic public collection points, including shopping centres, sporting events and licensed premises.

Topics:  red shield appeal salvation army

Salvation Army is calling for volunteers and funds to help with its annual Red Shield Appeal

