Another win for city's calender

THEY grow up so quickly... events that is. Kids are more erratic if you ask me. Sort of molasses and lightning all rolled into one. Successful events however have a life of their own.

Eat The Street was a resounding success, despite the weather attempting to rain on our parade. In fact it may have been the unique location in the heart our CBD, that made it so successful, as people dodged the occasional shower by hiding under the awnings before rushing back in to the street and beat the queues to each food stall

In only its third year, Eat The Street is cemented into the foodie calendar and showcased our best, brightest and tastiest.

The cooking demonstrations continue to expand as people take the best of the local restaurants back into their own homes and the kids cooking area continue to attract young minds to future career paths.

The next step is meeting peoples' expectation as we grow the event and continue to draw visitors from further afield.

Many people in NSW and Queensland are looking at our agriculture and clean green reputation which is taking us from the mining boom to the dining boom.

So keep an eye out for all the news on this event in 2019 as food is once again becoming a focus. Thank God for our farmers!

Speaking of events, don't miss out the free concert in the Quad this Saturday night. Jimmy Willing and The Real Gone Hickups, along with special guests, will be playing from 5.30pm to make sure everyone dances the night away in our newest event venue.

The Slate Cafe/Bar is also open, so good food and drink is available to complete the experience.

It's all happening in the Lismore CBD!