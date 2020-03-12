Another sponsor deserts Bulldogs after sex scandal

The fallout from the Port Macquarie sex scandal continues for the Canterbury Bulldogs, with another sponsor quitting the club.

The fallout from the Port Macquarie sex scandal continues for the Canterbury Bulldogs, with another sponsor quitting the club.

The Canterbury Bulldogs have lost another sponsor in light of the Port Macquarie schoolgirl sex scandal.

MPA, the company that sponsored coach Dean Pay and his staff, announced before Thursday night's Bulldogs game against the Parramatta Eels that they had terminated the deal.

It follows revelations the club lost a $2 million major sponsorship deal with family restaurant chain Rashays earlier this week.

The Bulldogs had been set to announce the Rashays deal on Tuesday, having agreed to terms on a two-year deal.

MPA, which sponsored Bulldogs coach Dean Pay (pictured) and his staff, has pulled out of their deal. Picture: Getty Images

Two of the Bulldogs' players, Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor, have been stood down for having consensual sex with two high school girls in Port Macquarie.

"MPA were recently notified by Canterbury Bulldogs management of the off-field allegations relating to two Bulldogs players," MPA said in a statement.

"As a result , MPA terminated our sponsorship agreement with the Canterbury Bulldogs on Wednesday, which was a high performance partnership with the coaching team.

"We are disappointed that circumstances have required this action, however it is imperative that the values we strive for are reflected in the organisations we choose to align with."