Another prang at dangerous bend prompts action

DANGEROUS BEND: Local politicians vow to work with state government to make a stretch of Ballina Road safer, after at least two serious accidents and a recent spill. Pictured is a truck carrying chickens that rolled on its side on Ballina Road at Goonellabah in October 2018.

DANGEROUS BEND: Local politicians vow to work with state government to make a stretch of Ballina Road safer, after at least two serious accidents and a recent spill. Pictured is a truck carrying chickens that rolled on its side on Ballina Road at Goonellabah in October 2018.

TWO serious truck rollovers and another dangerous spill on a stretch of Ballina Road in the last three years was three too many, politicians say.

The Sunrise Crescent corner along the Bruxner Hwy at Goonellabah was now known to some as chicken coop corner after a truck carrying a load of poultry rolled on the bend in October 2018.

A similar truck crash occurred at the same spot in 2017.

But a large steel drum falling from the back of a single-cab flatbed truck travelling south at the same spot last Tuesday has prompted state and local politicians to call for better signage and for the road to be upgraded.

The accident stopped traffic, spreading scrap metal, engine parts, and lawnmowers up the left-hand side embankment. Traffic was delayed as witnesses said around five people got out to move the debris from the road.

"The truck kept going, he didn't stop," one witness, who wished to remain unnamed said.

Residents said they heard "an almighty crash" and came running out to see bystanders moving what looked like a big steel rain tank from the middle of the road.

Lismore MP Lismore Janelle Saffin said while there was 45km warning sign ahead of the corner - north and south bound - more caution signs such as pictorial of a truck rolling, to further warn motorists was needed.

She said despite the 45km warning signs speed was also still an issue on the corner and "it was being monitored" and was going to be reported back to the local Traffic Advisory Committee.

"We locals know that corner well and that it is one to be approached with caution … if the sign will help then we need to put it up," Ms Saffin said.

"I shall raise this matter at the next LCC Traffic Advisory Committee meeting and will discuss it with the RMS, as necessary. Road safety is paramount, and we shall do what we can to prevent similar accidents from occurring in the future."

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said he was disappointed to see another truck accident at the corner and that he had been agitating for improvements on this stretch of Bruxner highway since he started as Mayor in 2016.

"It was clear that this corner in particular was a tragedy waiting to happen and we should not see a death in our community to get action from the state government," Cr Smith said.

"I have been lobbying state members on the issue of Bruxner highway upgrades for many years."

Roads and Maritime Services have been contacted for comment.