Menu
Login
News

Another bone found on NSW coast

15th Jul 2019 6:15 AM

INQUIRIES are being conducted after a bone was located on a beach at Port Macquarie on the NSW Mid North Coast.

On Sunday afternoon, the small bone, believed to be human, was discovered by passers-by in the vicinity of Flynn's Beach.

It has been seized by police and will be subject to forensic examination, with any results being compared with missing person records.

 

Bones, believed to be human, found by a spear fisherman on a reef in Port Macquarie last month. Supplied image
Bones, believed to be human, found by a spear fisherman on a reef in Port Macquarie last month. Supplied image

 

Bones belonging to one or more humans were discovered at Port Macquarie beaches last month.

A spear fisherman contacted police on Saturday June 15 after finding a bone in the water at Flynn's Beach. No other items were found during a search a day later.

More bones were found by another spear fisherman at nearby Flat Rock, east of Nobby Head, on Monday June 17.

 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

More Stories

discovery human bones nsw

Top Stories

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    News The ATO has been inundated with more than 90,000 calls following the tax cut package, but don’t fall into this trap before you claim yours.

    The Vikings know how to make the most of winter fashion

    The Vikings know how to make the most of winter fashion

    Community There's not much time to indulge in some winter fashion in Lismore

    Here's to the next 25 years of light and friendship

    Here's to the next 25 years of light and friendship

    Community Lismore attracts thousands to its lantern and friendship festival

    25th Lantern Parade is show of pride for city of Lismore

    25th Lantern Parade is show of pride for city of Lismore

    Community Lantern Parade is bigger and better than ever