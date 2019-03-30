Shock details about Nic Cage annulment

Shocking details have emerged about Nicolas Cage's four day marriage, the A-lister claiming he was "wasted" when the pair decided to have a shotgun Las Vegas wedding.

The 55-year-old Oscar winning actor was filmed in a bizarre outburst as he was applying for a marriage license at the weekend with his makeup artist girlfriend Erika Koike.

Cage could be seen raising his voice at Koike, telling her he "isn't doing it".

An eyewitness told DailyMail.com: "The whole time he was yelling 'she is going to take all my money' and 'her ex is a druggie, her ex is a druggie'."

The pair were married on the same day, but yesterday it was revealed Cage had applied for an annulment after only four days of marriage.

TMZ claims to have read the annulment documents, which reportedly say Cage "reacted on impulse" when Koike suggested they wed.

Nicolas Cage has had a rocky week. Picture: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

"(Erika) suggested to (Nic) that they should marry, (Nic) reacted on impulse and without the ability to recognize or understand the full impact of his actions," TMZ cites the documents as saying.

Cage reportedly described the marriage as "fraud" because Koike didn't disclose "the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person".

He also said the pair had "such conflict in personalities and dispositions that are so deep as to render the two incompatible in marriage".

An annulment is unlike a divorce in that it renders the marriage completely invalid; as if it never happened.

It is not known how long the pair had been dating.

This is Cage's fourth marriage. He previously was married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 with the couple divorcing in 2001.

Cage first proposed marriage to Arquette when she was 18. She said no at the time but proposed to the actor nine years later.

Faced by rumours they had only been married for nine months before separating, Arquette told UK newspaper The Daily Telegraph in 2015 while their relationship had been tumultuous they had acted as a married couple for their six year union.

"There were times when we weren't living together because we were fighting, but it wasn't as reported and I didn't feel that I needed to explain that. There were times when my mum was dying (from breast cancer in 1997) and I was living with her, taking care of her," she said.

"There were times when he was away working on a movie. It was our thing. I still don't feel like I owe it to anyone. It's funny when people are so wrong, and they put you in this position and decide who you are."

Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley were married in 2002. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Following their split, he started dating Lisa Marie Presley. The pair wed in August 2002, but they filed for divorce just three months after their secret wedding in Hawaii, according to People.

Cage went on to marry Alice Kim, a waitress working at a restaurant he frequented, in 2004. They had a child together named Kal-El. Kal-El, who was Cage's second child after Weston, who was born in 1990 to the actor's then-girlfriend Christina Fulton.