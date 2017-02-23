Annual Seniors Expo is on its way

HATS ON: Nora Vidler Blanksby and former Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell at the Lismore Cup.

GETTING old doesn't mean you have less choice, or at least that is the message Jenny Dowell will be highlighting at The 4th Annual North Coast Seniors Expo at The Lismore Worker's Club.

Lismore's favourite ex-mayor will be hosting the event on Saturday March 11, which will bring together over 30 local services and businesses to give the over 55s in our community an opportunity to see all the resources and opportunities available to them as their years advance.

The region's "Seniors” will be presented with workshop style activities run by health organisations, financial planners, community aged care groups, mobility aid and hearing specialists as well as breast screeners and Centrelink advisors.

They will also be given ideas on how to plan for their retirement.

According to local personality and MC for the Expo Nora Vidler-Blanksby old does not mean you "cannot still be an active and vital part of the community.”

"The Expo is all about making aging more exciting for yourself. We want to inspire people to get out and about, get involved in their future,” she says.

"There are a lot of choices out there for those who want them.”

Ms Vidler-Blanksby said those who aged positively lived longer healthier lives.

9.15am - Northern NSW Local Health District

9.30am -Alzheimer's Australia NSW - healthy Brain Ageing

9.45am - The Whiddon Group - planning for aged care

10am - Official Opening

Presented by MC Nora Vidler-Blanksby with Key note speaker Jenny Dowell

10.15am - Centrelink - Age Pension information presented by Mark O'Dwyer

10.45 - Uniting - Finding your aged care perfect match

11am - Oak Tree Retirement Village

11.15am - GSAC - importance of fun

11.30am - Binney Family Funerals - Creating a Meaningful Funeral

11.45am - Clarence Care & Support Wellness & Reablement

12pm - Hilton Beck Investments- how it reduces the risk of falls

12.15pm - Niagara Therapy - Staying active & Healthy

12.30pm - Bloom Hearing Specialist

12.45pm - Cooper Wealth Management- your retirement plans?

1pm - Home Instead Senior Care - It's your choice