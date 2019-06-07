AFL footy family says heartbreaking farewell at MCG

HEARTBREAKING photographs have emerged of former football star Brad Green and his sons farewelling their wife and mother.

Anna Green's funeral was held at the MCG on Thursday as hundreds of family and friends, including many football identities, packed the Members Dining Room.

Anna, 40, died suddenly last week, leaving the footy world shattered.

The family released a statement to media last week, saying Anna died peacefully following a cardiac arrest.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the passing of beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend Anna Green," the family statement said.

"Anna suffered a cardiac arrest last week and passed away peacefully at lunch time yesterday surrounded by her immediate family.

"The family would like to thank the committed medical team at the intensive care unit at Melbourne's Alfred Hospital and would now ask for privacy as they come to terms with their loss."

Demons champion Green, 38, confirmed the tragedy on his Instagram account the same day.

"Goodbyes are not forever, are not the end. It simply means, I'll miss you until we meet again. Rest easy my darling #xxx3boys," Green wrote.

The news of her death has devastated Green's former football club, which released a short statement last Tuesday.

"The Melbourne Football Club has been supporting the Green family over the past week and has reached out to the club champion," the statement read.

"The beloved wife of former captain Brad, Anna will always be remembered as a treasured part of the red and blue. We extend our sympathies to Brad, Oliver, Wilba and extended family at this heartbreaking time."

The former flight attendant and fashion designer described herself on Instagram as a "mum of boys, lover of sunshine, palm trees, yoga, beaches, travel, summer, sunsets, cocktails, style".

Anna and Brad Green, who are both from Tasmania, had grown up together, but only began seeing each other after a chance meeting in 2002.

They were married in 2013, despite Green saying in the middle of his footy career that he already considered himself settled down.

"We're basically from the same hometown and have known each other all our lives, or our families have,'' he said at the time.

"Then we bumped into each other five years ago and we caught up for dinner and just went from there."

The proud mum often posted on social media about her joy in seeing her two sons grow up before her eyes. She captioned one photo of her two children in February: "You will outgrow my lap but never my heart".

