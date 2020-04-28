Menu
Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin on their wedding day with a koala close up
Animal Planet changes air date of Bindi's Wedding

Seanna Cronin
28th Apr 2020 2:30 PM
ANIMAL Planet has brought forward the air date of Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's wedding after backlash from the Australian public.

Fans felt snubbed when it was announced that the Crikey! It's The Irwins: Bindi's Wedding special would air in the US in mid April, but not in Australia until July 18 - despite the nuptials happening on home soil at Australia Zoo.

Irwin and Powell tied the knot on March 25 amid strict social distancing measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The ceremony was limited to just a few witnesses, with friends and family unable to join them, Irwin revealed after the ceremony.

The TV wedding event will now air in Australia on Saturday, May 23 as part of a month of Irwin family-themed programming.

"Australia, we've heard you and you won't need to wait long for the television wedding event of the year," the channel said in a statement.

The hour-long special will feature behind the scenes moments leading up to the wedding day, including Bindi's wedding dress fitting, and special moments of the wedding day such as Robert walking Bindi down the aisle, Bindi lighting a candle to honour her father Steve, and special appearances by koalas, macaws and snakes.

Irwin Month will feature two hours of programming from the wildlife warriors every night from 6.30pm, starting Sunday, May 3.

