Wife slams NRL judiciary over Tariq Sims' punishment

Tariq Sims’ wife has lept to his defence following his suspension by the NRL judiciary.

A DEJECTED Tariq Sims will miss Origin III, handed a one-game ban by the NRL judiciary for dangerous contact on Cowboys' skipper Michael Morgan.

But Sims' wife, Ashleigh, has blown up at the judgement, lashing out at the judiciary panel in an explosive social media post.

She took to Instagram on Tuesday night to declare Tariq "not guilty", saying "you did not do anything wrong" and that "EVERYONE could see .. you should not have even been charged".

Ashleigh also hinted at bias in the three-man panel's make-up, writing "a panel of 3, 2 being Queenslanders, decided that you were (guilty) ... and fans are meant to believe in this games integrity."

The judiciary panel consists of highly respected former NRL players and coaches: Bob Lindner, Dallas Johnson and Mal Cochrane.

Lindner and Johnson both represented Queensland and Australia, while "Mighty Mal" Cochrane was born in NSW but did not appear in Origin.

Ashleigh praised the character of her husband, declaring "You're not a grub on or off the field, you're a respectable team mate, man, father and husband.

"I know your back bone is stronger than mine, and even though this unfairness hurts, you will get on with the job and fight even harder to make your mark in this game."

Here's Ashleigh's controversial post in full:

Sims was initially charged with a grade two dangerous contact, but it was successfully downgraded to grade one following lengthy deliberation by the panel.

As a result, Sims misses just one - not three - matches, and can front up for the Dragons against Canberra this weekend.

Here's more of the reaction from fans:

NRL JUDICIARY VERDICT: Tariq Sims guilty. Rubbed out of Origin. Soft decision. — Dean Ritchie (@BulldogRitchie) July 2, 2019

Tariq Sims - Guilty?! - That would have to be one of the softest decisions by a judiciary ever. There was barely anything in the tackle. Wasn't late, contact was very minimal. #NRL — Anthony Morgan (@anthfieg1) July 2, 2019

It’s a shame, but it’s the new stance the #nrl are taking now. They just need to be consistent across the board #redv — Nathan (@njhawke) July 2, 2019

Tariq Sims verdict pretty much sums up where game is headed , got no issue with halves being protected but in live speed not a lot wrong with it !! The great halves played into the line and if got whacked was part and parcel of it !! — Steve Kidd (@kid11y) July 2, 2019

Tariq Sims being found guilty is a deadset joke. Wasn’t late or high and he misses an origin decided. Meanwhile Josh McGuire has eye gouged twice this year and still hasn’t missed 1 game for it. Embarrassing for the game. — Rugby League News (@RugbyLeagueNews) July 2, 2019

