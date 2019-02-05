Brayshaw: Time to move on from Gaff incident

Andrew Brayshaw says he and Andrew Gaff have moved on. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE'S Andrew Brayshaw has earmarked the club's March 4 JLT Community series clash with Collingwood at HBF Arena Joondalup as the last step in his recovery from the hit delivered by Eagle Andrew Gaff and has urged the public to move on from the incident.

Brayshaw, who suffered a broken jaw, mangled teeth and faces a wait of up to three years before knowing if the bottom teeth impacted by the blow will be "viable", said he and Gaff had already dealt with the incident face-to-face.

Gaff received an eight-week suspension for the blow, which cost him a place in West Coast's premiership team.

"I really hope everyone moves on. For me that JLT game will be that last step and then I will be fully moved on and ready to go and I am sure Andrew Gaff will be happy to move on," Brayshaw said on Tuesday.

"If me and him both want to move on, I think everyone should try to.

"Andrew Gaff and myself have already got things out of the way. We caught up and I think we have both moved on. I don't think playing against each other is going to change much."

He hadn't caught up with Gaff in Perth but thought he might at brother Hamish's 21st birthday party this weekend.

"If I see him there I will say g'day but I haven't seen him in Perth yet," he said.

"Mentally I feel great. It has all been tick, tick, tick."

Andrew Brayshaw is aiming to play in Fremantle’s opening JLT game against Collingwood. Picture: Sarah Reed

Brayshaw said he was a more confident player than in his first AFL season, almost 3kg heavier.

The JLT game against the Magpies would mark the last step in a process mapped out for him to deal with both the physical and mental scars of the Gaff incident.

"After the injury we mapped out the recovery process, physical recovery and psychological recovery and I think the last step in that recovery process would be playing a competitive AFL game," he said.

"JLT One for me is the last step in that recovery process and after that the incident and the injury is over with and I am just back to being myself."

He said an accidental smack in the mouth from David Mundy at a recent training session had given him added confident he would not carry mental scars from the incident.

"The other day Dave Mundy smacked me in the mouth with an elbow accidentally. It hit my mouthguard and I just smiled it off and kept playing. Little things like that give you confidence. I am really happy with where my mouth is at and we will see what happens."

Brayshaw leaves the ground with a bloodied mouth in the Round 20 derby against West Coast. Picture: AAP

But Brayshaw did confirm he faced an extended wait before the full effects of the Gaff blow could be gauged and he had root canal work on a tooth recently that had shown itself not to be viable.

"I had root canal surgery the other day on my top right tooth and that all went well. My bottom teeth - we are just waiting to see what happens with them. If discolouration happens with them we might have to get root canal work on them," he said.

"Everyone's teeth are different. We have just got to see if my teeth discolour. We have been doing lots of tests on the teeth to see if they are going to be viable or not but it varies from person to person so we just have to see how it goes."