Menu
Login
Community

And this too shall pass - quickly please

by Sophie Moeller - Our Say

I'VE been thinking a lot about Brad and Kate at the Bank Cafe & Espresso on Molesworth St.

On Saturday night I was in Sydney with our van, helping my daughter move out of her share accommodation.

I was tired and had a chain of things that needed to be done before I got back to Lismore for work.

Before I knew it, I had put petrol in the diesel tank.

The rest of Saturday night was a blur of tow trucks, time spent on the side of the road, a seedy mechanic in Sydney's inner-west and the feeling of black grease over everything.

I then saw a nasty accident on the way home, my flight back into Ballina was delayed and there was a power outage at my house. No hot water.

Fingers crossed, I've pushed through to the other side of a menacing 72 hours.

Brad and Kate's fighting form - having experienced flooding at their restaurant again last week (page 3), almost a year to the day since the premises was devastated by Cyclone Debbie - kept coming back to me. I hope the heritage ceiling at the cafe isn't as badly damaged as they feared.

I want to say "this too shall pass”, but mostly I just want the community to rally around when they open their doors again soon.

We are looking forward to the "killer new menu” and raising a glass of hops to the good times.

Topics:  lismore lismore 2017 floods molesworth street the bank cafe & espresso the lismore echo

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Mick Fanning announces retirement

Mick Fanning announces retirement

THE three-time world surfing champion, who suffered a horrifying shark attack, has called an end to his stellar career.

Sing-in kicks off Women's Festival at The Con

The street facade of the historic building that houses the Northern Rivers Conservatorium in Lismore.

Sing-in kicks off Women's Festival at The Con

Tom learns to swim and laps up the Samson Challenge

Jazz and Afro hip-hop musician, as well local bus driver, Tom Mwanza, had never even been in a pool before he learned to swim so he could take part in Lismore's Samson Fitness Challenge.

Tom Learns to swim and laps up the Samson Challenge

Up with larks on my bench

Dr Airdre Grant.

Up with larks on my bench

Local Partners