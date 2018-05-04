Amore! King of Waltz could dedicate you a love song

MUSICIAN Andre Rieu's yearly Maastrich Concert will be broadcast via satellite for two unmissable shows, but he could make a special dedication to you and your loved one.

Amore - My Tribute to Love is this year's theme for the annual event, a 145-minute music extravaganza.

Set against the stunning medieval backdrop of the town square in Rieu's Netherlands hometown, the spectacular Maastricht concert is in its 12th year and features the maestro in his element with his world-famous 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra, sopranos, tenors and guests.

Amore - My Tribute to Love is the violinist's tribute to his love for music and his love for both of his families: his wife and children and his Johann Strauss Orchestra, which he has performed with for more than 30 years.

The show follows on from the release of his album Amore, which features his versions of classic love songs from the worlds of popular and classical music.

For this special concert, Rieu will offer a lucky winner the ultimate musical love dedication: all cinema-goers will be invited to dedicate one of Rieu's waltzes to their loved ones.

Rieu will personally select a dedication and he will announce the winner during the concert on both nights.

To submit your dedication click here.

The violinist's website for cinema screenings currently offers tickets to this year's screenings at Palace Byron Bay, despite the fact that the cinema has been closed due to renovations since January 2016.

WALTZ MASTER: Andre Rieu pictured during his annual Maastricht Concert, which will be shown across the country this July.

Violinist

Andre Loon Marie Nicolas Rieu, 68, is a Dutch violinist and conductor best known for creating the waltz-playing Johann Strauss Orchestra.

Together they have turned classical and waltz music into a worldwide concert touring act as successful as some of the biggest global pop and rock music acts.

He resides in his native Maastricht.

Rieu's father was conductor of the Maastricht Symphony Orchestra.

Showing early promise, Rieu began studying violin at the age of five.

ON SCREEN: Andre Rieu pictured during his annual Maastricht Concert, which will be shown at local cinemas.

From a very early age, he developed a fascination with orchestra.

He studied violin at the Conservatoire Royal in Liege and at the Conservatorium Maastricht, between 1968 and 1973, studying under Jo Juda and Herman Krebbers.

From 1974 to 1977 he attended the Music Academy in Brussels, studying with Andre Gertler.

He completed his training with the distinction Premier Prix from the Royal Conservatory of Brussels.

He speaks six different languages: Dutch, English, German, French, Italian and Spanish.