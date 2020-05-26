Menu
Amber alert issued for two children abducted from park

26th May 2020 8:02 PM

QUEENSLAND Police Service have issued an amber alert for two children abducted from a Queensland park.

A seven-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl were taken from the Redbank Plains Recreational Reserve by a man and a woman between 4.30pm and 4.45pm today.

According to police, the man and woman where known to them.

Police are seeking urgent public assistance to help locate the children.

Anyone able to provide information about this abduction is asked to call 131 56 or 000 for life threatening information about this abduction.

