One of three teenagers charged over a 170km high-speed police pursuit in an alleged stolen Porsche had been convicted of a crash that killed his mate.
Alleged stolen Porsche teen did time for fatal crash

by Tom Chamberlin, Nathan Edwards
12th Jun 2020 12:36 PM | Updated: 12:37 PM
A TEEN allegedly driving a stolen Porsche in a high-speed pursuit with police last night had been previously convicted of a car crash that killed his mate just two years ago.

The Courier-Mail has been told the 17-year-old was recently released from juvenile detention before he was allegedly involved in the high-speed pursuit last night.

Joshua Gray was killed in a car crash in Stafford in 2018.
He was convicted of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death in 2018 in Brisbane's north. It's understood it involved a fatal crash in Stafford that killed teen Josh Gray.

Last night the stolen Porsche was tracked from Surfers Paradise doing speeds ranging from 150-200kmh after it was originally stolen in a Daisy Hill break-in.

The car was eventually stopped on the Bruce Highway near Wildhorse Mountain.

The crash that claimed the life of Joshua Gray in 2018.
Three teens were arrested.

Police said the 17-year-old Carbrook boy has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, evasion, driving a motor vehicle without a licence, fail to provide specimen of breath and stealing.

All three teens were due to appear in Noosa Children's Court today.

