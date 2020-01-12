Menu
Alleged bushfire looters stole hundreds

by Marnie O' Neill
12th Jan 2020 12:20 PM

 

The Victorian bushfire death toll has risen to four after a firefighter died battling a blaze in the state's alpine region.

The Forest Fire Management Victoria firefighter from Parks Victoria was killed while battling a blaze in the Omeo area on Saturday, Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp confirmed.

While bushfire conditions have eased, Mr Crisp warned there was a "long way to go" before the state's fire season was over.

Milder conditions are forecast for the next week to 10 days, meaning attention can turn to getting the upper hand on the more than 20 fires still burning. Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said relieving exhausted emergency services workers was also a priority.

More than 1.3 million hectares have been razed since November 21, while 286 homes and 400 other buildings have been damaged.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has conceded there are things he could have handled better in terms of the devastating bushfires.

Find rolling updates on the bushfire coverage here.

