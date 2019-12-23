Hungry 'armed robber' makes off with a pizza

Police are seacrchng for an alleged armed robber after a brazen evening incident just before 7.30pm on Saturday.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a delivery person was threatened but not harmed and the alleged offender made off with a pizza.

The incident occurred on Farm St and it is understood the alleged offence is related to car found burnt out near a nearby Bunnings this morning.

Rockhampton police will be providing more information later this morning.