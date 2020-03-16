Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lismore Court House. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
Lismore Court House. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
Crime

Alleged armed robber granted bail

Aisling Brennan
16th Mar 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 1:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOONELLABAH man has been granted bail after allegedly robbing a service station while armed with a replica pistol in Lismore.

Police will allege at 6.05pm last Wednesday, Jayden Mackenzie, 18, entered a service station on Ballina Rd, demanding money and cigarettes and pointed an alleged replica Glock-style pistol at the store attendant.

The attendant confronted Mr Mackenzie before contacting police.

The man then allegedly fled the scene on foot, last seen heading south down Keen St.

Richmond Police District officers attended and established a crime scene.

Following inquiries, officers at about 6.30pm stopped and spoke with Mr Mackenzie and another man walking along Dixon Place, Lismore Heights, after one man was observed to be holding an item wrapped in a T-shirt, believed to be a firearm.

The two men were arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

Mr Mackenzie was charged with robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.

He appeared before Lismore Local Court on Thursday and was granted conditional bail, where he must report daily to police and abstain from alcohol or take drugs.

His matter is set to return to court on May 4.

The second man was released without charge, pending further investigations.

More Stories

Show More
armed robbery lismore local court northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM’s plea as nation prepares for lockdown

        premium_icon PM’s plea as nation prepares for lockdown

        Health No handshakes, huge fines for visitors who don’t self-isolate and even bigger limits on gatherings could be announced within days.

        Basketball competitions ‘suspended until further notice’

        premium_icon Basketball competitions ‘suspended until further notice’

        Basketball THE Basketball Australia board has asked that competitions across the country don’t...

        Fight fear with fun at event

        Fight fear with fun at event

        News SMITH: Forget fear and embrace fun as Eat the Street approaches.

        Carers the unsung heroes in our community

        Carers the unsung heroes in our community

        News SAFFIN: Lismore MP hosts carers roundtable and discusses the pitfalls of seniors...