Menu
Login
MUSO: Trumpet player and singer Cam Smith.
MUSO: Trumpet player and singer Cam Smith.
Music

All you need is Jazz and Gumbo in Nimbin

7th Dec 2018 11:34 AM

JAZZ band The Magnificence is launching their first album this weekend, a live released recorded at the Nimbin Bush Theatre in May this year.

Recorded by Andy Hart and mastered by Andy Downer, the album features a mix of traditional jazz standards and originals from the band.

Trumpet player and singer Cam Smith has been honing his set of almost-traditional jazz and New Orleans inspired originals for over a decade, playing at Edinburgh Fringe, Woodford Folk Festival and every pub and street corner from Canberra to Cairns.

Upon moving to the Northern Rivers early last year, he formed The Magnificence with brother Lachi on drums.

In The Magnificence, the brothers call on some outstanding musicians, to bring the good time New Orleans, traditional jazz party.

They growl, they mewl, they cook, and they make audiences feel better about otherwise questionable life choices and now you can take them home with you on their live CD.

Joining Lachi and Cam are Julian Smith on double bass, Joe O'Keeffe on banjo and Dave Stephenson on trombone.

The musicians have come together with a love of the street jazz that comes from the swamp city, New Orleans.

Inspired by the melting pot of cultures that is New Orleans, this is informal and playful jazz, heavily influenced by the rhythms of Africa, it is made for dancing to.

The Nimbin Bush Theatre cafe will be open from 6pm and they'll be making Gumbo with the music starting about 7pm.

This promises to be a great night of hot jazz, dancing, stories, good food and good company.

Entry is by donation.

music nimbin nimbin bush theatre northern rivers entertainment the magnificence whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    The dole is not the future for striking students

    The dole is not the future for striking students

    Community For our children to avoid the dole queue, Minister Canavan, they need to find their passion and that was what the strike was all about

    Winning structures unveiled in uni's design competition

    Winning structures unveiled in uni's design competition

    Community The Lismore Quad has welcomed it's latest additions

    Singing important but you have to talk

    Singing important but you have to talk

    Community COME sing and be merry!

    Learning how to lose is better than trophy

    Learning how to lose is better than trophy

    Community There is a big difference between praise and encouragement.

    Local Partners