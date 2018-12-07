All you need is Jazz and Gumbo in Nimbin

JAZZ band The Magnificence is launching their first album this weekend, a live released recorded at the Nimbin Bush Theatre in May this year.

Recorded by Andy Hart and mastered by Andy Downer, the album features a mix of traditional jazz standards and originals from the band.

Trumpet player and singer Cam Smith has been honing his set of almost-traditional jazz and New Orleans inspired originals for over a decade, playing at Edinburgh Fringe, Woodford Folk Festival and every pub and street corner from Canberra to Cairns.

Upon moving to the Northern Rivers early last year, he formed The Magnificence with brother Lachi on drums.

In The Magnificence, the brothers call on some outstanding musicians, to bring the good time New Orleans, traditional jazz party.

They growl, they mewl, they cook, and they make audiences feel better about otherwise questionable life choices and now you can take them home with you on their live CD.

Joining Lachi and Cam are Julian Smith on double bass, Joe O'Keeffe on banjo and Dave Stephenson on trombone.

The musicians have come together with a love of the street jazz that comes from the swamp city, New Orleans.

Inspired by the melting pot of cultures that is New Orleans, this is informal and playful jazz, heavily influenced by the rhythms of Africa, it is made for dancing to.

The Nimbin Bush Theatre cafe will be open from 6pm and they'll be making Gumbo with the music starting about 7pm.

This promises to be a great night of hot jazz, dancing, stories, good food and good company.

Entry is by donation.