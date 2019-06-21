All roads lead to the 2019 Lantern Parade

LANTERN PARADE PROGRAM

Enchanted Windows

17 June, 5pm - 27 June, 5pm

Explore the streets of Lismore to see the fabulous Enchanted Windows displays showcasing this year's themes Rivers of Light and 25th Anniversary ... you'll truly be enchanted. Vote for your favourite shop window to go in the draw to win. Vote on the website at www.lanternparade.com

Gala Concert with Moorambilla Voices

21 June, 6.30-8.30pm

Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore

Join us for the Lismore Lantern Parade's 25th Anniversary Gala Concert featuring Moorambilla Voices' teenage ensemble Maxed Out, Taiko drumming, Lismore Schools' Festival Choir, the Northern Rivers Youth Jazz Orchestra, Nini Nahri-Gali Dance Troupe and Young Songwriter Freya Cotterill.

Rivers of Light Exhibition

22 June, 10am - 4pm

Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St, Lismore

A photographic exhibition featuring photographs and videos celebrating the Lismore Lantern Parade's 25 years of creating rivers of light across the country.

KidsArtsfest

22 June, 10am - 4pm

The Quad, 11 Rural St, Lismore

Join in the fun at the Quad with creative kids' activities, art and craft making, face painting, games and toys. Come and join in the fun... play, explore, watch and enjoy.

Heartbeats Stage

22 June, 10am - 9pm

The Con and Quad, 152 Keen St, Lismore

The Northern Rivers Conservatorium and Southern Cross University are joining musical forces once again to present the Heartbeats Festival Stage at this year's very special 25th birthday celebrations for the Lismore Lantern Parade.

Lantern Carnivale

22 June, 10am - 9pm

Magellan Street, Magellan St, Lismore

Fairground games and rides and a little bit of "naughty food'' with the Lantern Parade's famous Winter Warmers.

Market deLight

22 June, 10am - 9pm

Magellan Street and The Quad, Magellan St, Lismore

Arts, crafts and community market stalls - from local gems to the bizarre from afar. Great, tasty street food.

The Creative Way

22 June, 10am - 4pm

Back Alley Gallery, Eggins Ln, Lismore

Explore the creative niches in the heart of Lismore. Discover engaging performances and arts on display and join in the fun activities and workshops as you wander through the funky streetscape of the Back Alley Gallery

Buskers' Festival

22 June, 10am - 2pm

Magellan Street, Magellan St, Lismore

The Lismore Lantern Parade Buskers' Festival is a new addition to the annual parade.

Lismore Lantern Parade organiser LightnUp Inc has partnered with the North Coast Institute of TAFE to create the festival.

Between 10am and 2pm buskers will compete for the People's Choice Buskers Trophy.

The winner will get to perform on the Heartbeats Stage at the Quad before the Lantern Parade starts at 5pm.

Lantern Banquet

Fine regional cuisine beneath a canopy of lanterns in the crystal marquee. Details and bookings are available at lanternparade.com

The expanded program begins on Friday June 21.

Shadow Dreaming

22 June, 5 - 8pm

Lismore Library, 110 Magellan St, Lismore

Make sure you take a look into the windows of the Lismore Library to see the wonderful handmade silhouettes that will grace the windows, telling a beautiful community story about this year's theme, Rivers of Light.

Lantern Parade

22 June, 5.30 - 6:30pm

Lismore CBD, Lismore

Spectacular community parade with dancers, bands and amazing illuminated sculptures weaving their way through the streets of Lismore CBD.

Fiery Finale

22 June, 6.30 - 7.30pm

Lismore Quadrangle, 11 Rural St, Lismore

Enjoy fireworks and a wonderful bonfire with bands to dance to in the glow of the fire. The event will be held in The Quad and entry is by donation. If you would like exclusive grandstand seating for the event, head to www.lanternparade.com

WEEKEND ACTIVITIES

Viking Village Solstice

22-23 June, 10am - 4pm

Jolley Field, Uralba St, Lismore

Come and enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of authentic village life of the Vikings from the period 800AD to 1100AD. Walk through the authentic village camp and market lane. Watch demonstrations of craft and skills and hear historic talks on the Vikings' way of life.

Piazza in the Park

23 June, 10am - 3pm

Spinks Park, 131 Molesworth St, Lismore

A community celebration of Lismore's sister city connection with Conegliano in northern Italy.