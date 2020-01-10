Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A service station was held up this morning and all the thief got was a bag of prawns.
A service station was held up this morning and all the thief got was a bag of prawns.
Offbeat

All he got was a bag of prawns

by Alan Quinney
10th Jan 2020 7:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An armed man who allegedly held up a service station at Beachmere this morning got a bag of prawns for his trouble.

A 28-year old Cootharaba man has since been charged with attempted robbery, two counts of stealing and unlicensed driving.

He is to appear at Caboolture Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police will allege at 6.10am a man drove a white vehicle onto the forecourt of the Beachmere Road service station.

The man walked into the shop, took a packet of prawns from the bait freezers and approached the counter.

It will be alleged he produced a knife from his bag and struck the 28-year-old male attendant on the upper right arm, banging the knife on the counter demanding money.

He then took a brick from his bag and raised it above his shoulder when a 39-year old women customer came into the shop interrupting him.

Police will allege the man then got into his car and drove off taking a bag of prawns.

Police located the man at an address on Gillian Street, Beachmere where he was arrested.

The male staff employee received a minor injury and the female customer was not physically injured, police said.

crime prawns robbery

Just In

    Woman dies in prison

    Woman dies in prison
    • 10th Jan 2020 7:54 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Car drives into shopfront

        premium_icon Car drives into shopfront

        News AN elderly man is being treated by paramedics after his car drove into a shopfront

        $12m sporting hub to be a game changer for Lismore

        premium_icon $12m sporting hub to be a game changer for Lismore

        News Upgrade will bring thousands of tourists to the city every year

        Free program to help over 65s prevent falls

        premium_icon Free program to help over 65s prevent falls

        News PROGRAM helps build knowledge, strength and confidence to prevent falls and stay...

        Lego event built with more than one million bricks

        premium_icon Lego event built with more than one million bricks

        News Lego event is coming to the Northern Rivers, and master builders and ready to show...