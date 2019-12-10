All a-board for Local Land Services

DIVERSITY WANTED - Local Land Services are calling out for people interested in serving on their board who have a regional perspective to make contact.

DIVERSITY WANTED - Local Land Services are calling out for people interested in serving on their board who have a regional perspective to make contact.

A LAND management service is calling on members of the community to step forward and help make a difference by applying to join one of its boards.

General manager for North Coast Local Land Services Louise Orr said the ideal candidates would be people who can think “on a regional scale”.

“The North Coast region goes from the Queensland border to south of Port Macquarie,” she said.

“It’s all about the regional hat on their head and we would really like to get some diversity.”

Positions will become available across all 11 regions when the terms of 29 current board members and chairs end in March and April 2020.

Chair of the North Coast Local Land Services Board, Bob Smith, said the organisation needs to be able to draw on the experience and expertise of qualified people who understand the local community and industry.

He said the North Coast service was recruiting for the Chair and one board member.

According to the land service’s website, Chair appointments are for up to four years and board members a mix of two and four year terms.

Remuneration for Chairs will be $60,000 per annum (plus super) and $20,000 per annum (plus super) for local board members.

Appropriate probity checks will be conducted on the recommended candidates prior to seeking

ministerial and cabinet approval.

Mr Smith said the successful candidates will help build resilience within the region’s communities and make a real contribution to land management in NSW.

He said there is also a focus on increasing the number of women on local boards, along with Aboriginal people and younger people.

“We recognise the potential for genuine collaboration with Aboriginal people to share culture, heritage and traditional land management in a modern context,” he said.

“Having a mix of people on our boards introduces new experiences and skill sets and new voices.

“These are the people who can provide strategic direction, improve service delivery and work closely with our regional communities.”

The Board Recruitment Package is available on Local Land Services website.

For a hardcopy of the package or for more information, contact your nearest Local Land Services office.

Applications close 5pm, Friday December 13, 2019.