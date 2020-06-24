Menu
premium_icon
Login
Bug Hall in The Little Rascals. Picture: Alamy
Bug Hall in The Little Rascals. Picture: Alamy
Celebrity

Alfalfa from Little Rascals arrested

by Melissa Roberto
24th Jun 2020 12:28 PM

Bug Hall, the actor best known for playing the adorable tyke Alfalfa in Little Rascals, was arrested after he was caught allegedly inhaling an air duster.

The actor, whose real name is Brandon Bug Hall-Barnett, 35, was arrested on Saturday in Weatherford, Texas, after officers responded to calls for a "status check" for a possible "overdose poisoning," according to a police report obtained by Fox News.

Calls to the local department were made from individuals who reported "someone by the dumpster huffing," the police report further stated.

Bug in The Little Rascals.
Bug in The Little Rascals.

Police records show that Hall was placed under arrest for possession for use to inhale or ingest a volatile chemical. Hall was transported to a local county jail and held on a $2164 surety bond.

According to TMZ, which first reported the story, it was Hall's family members who requested the police check on him.

According to the actor's IMDB page, since 1994's Little Rascals he's gone on to appear in numerous other films and television shows including Harley And The Davidsons, Body High, and Subterranea.

 

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

 

 

Originally published as Alfalfa from Little Rascals arrested

Bug Hall, who played Alfalfa in the Little Rascals, was arrested. Picture: Weatherford PD
Bug Hall, who played Alfalfa in the Little Rascals, was arrested. Picture: Weatherford PD

More Stories

actors celebrity entertainment movies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dog owners urged to follow responsible pet ownership

        Dog owners urged to follow responsible pet ownership

        News COUNCIL reminds dog owners to follow responsible pet ownership rules and keep their dog on a leash.

        Restrictions may ease sooner than thought

        Restrictions may ease sooner than thought

        News National Cabinet meeting today to discuss Australia’s progress

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Business Many of News publications will stop printing but digital to soar

        Virus number that will worry authorities

        Virus number that will worry authorities

        News There is one statistic that could cause concern