Albo comes through for CWA Nimbin branch

FEDERAL Labor Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese's visit to Nimbin last week resulted in a welcome windfall for Country Women's Association Nimbin branch as they support the firefighting effort during the Mount Nardi National Park bushfire.

Anthony asked the CWA women what practical measures could he provide to support their good work in feeding the firefighters and Theresa Howes, known locally as Queen of the Kitchen, said fridges.

We both pledged some assistance to CWA Nimbin President Linnet Pike and her fellow members, and Albo was as good as his word, arranging for Woolworths' Qld-NSW State Manager Facilities Colin Kane to personally donate two upright freezers, two upright fridges, 20 24-bottle packs of water and two $500 Woolworths vouchers.

I was on hand to thank Colin and his refrigeration technician Michael Heck as they delivered the white goods to Nimbin Town Hall, where CWA Nimbin will put them to good use during the current emergency and for future community events.

Colin told me Woolworths makes this kind of targeted donation once management becomes aware of a particular community need and the company also donated $500,000 to the Salvation Army's Bushfire Disaster Appeal.

I sincerely thank Woolworths for the generosity.

I also thank all 25 members of CWA Nimbin, which was reformed in February this year and has been supplying meals, water, fruit and snacks to the large contingent of Rural Fire Service volunteers - from local and out-of-town brigades - fighting to protect lives, property, our precious rainforest and animals.

Thanks too to Darren Butcher, owner of the Nimbin Bakery, who has been supplying breakfasts, and CWA Lismore and Fundamental Food stores, for getting right behind the Nimbin community as well.

I know residents who relocated from their homes to the Evacuation Centre at Nimbin Showgrounds due to the fire threat, and townsfolk, were very worried for firefighters and locals who have stayed behind to defend their homes. I admire their bravery and public service and trust that they all stay safe on the fire front.