Menu
Login
Will Smith as Genie in Aladdin.
Will Smith as Genie in Aladdin.
Movies

Will Smith as Genie is ‘nightmare fuel’

11th Feb 2019 2:30 PM

A new trailer for the live action remake of Aladdin has dropped and people are losing their minds over Will Smith as Genie.

Disney released a new trailer for the remake of the 1992 movie during the Grammy Awards and it's the first time we've got a glimpse of Smith in all his blue glory as the wish-granting character.

And it's fair to say people aren't too impressed with Smith's appearance in the upcoming movie.

 

 

 

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the Aladdin remake will be released in May and stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine.

aladdin aladdin remake disney movies will smith

Top Stories

    Saffin: Labor to increase arts funds

    Saffin: Labor to increase arts funds

    Community NORTHERN Rivers Conservatorium students and patrons will benefit from Labor's $40 million Regional Conservatorium Fund if the party is elected

    Babies and baby making - it's all happening up there

    Babies and baby making - it's all happening up there

    Community It was on for young and old last time Airdre took flight

    ScoMo's out to buy himself election

    ScoMo's out to buy himself election

    Community Will the PM look after the national interest or pursue his own

    OneAgency celebrates successful first year

    OneAgency celebrates successful first year

    Community One Year and OneAgency turns one