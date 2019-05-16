Airport gets 4.5 million investment

BOOST: Kevin Hogan with Isaac Smith and Shelley Oldham from Lismore City Council announce Lismore Airport is to get $4.5million investment.

IT WAS exciting to announce a $4.5 million investment at Lismore Airport last week.

It is for an Instrument Landing System (ILS). This will allow pilots to safely land in foggy conditions.

We can also now attract Pilot Training Schools to relocate from more expensive airports like Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

This is about attracting jobs and investment to our region.

The Lismore Tennis Courts will get a $200,000 upgrade, under a re-elected Government.

New perimeter fencing will be installed and electrical work undertaken to improve safety and functionality to the 12-court facility.

The upgrade of the tennis courts is great news for tennis players and those who would like to learn the game.

I was happy to announce funding of $360,000 to go towards the purchase of the Hannah Cabinet.

The Cabinet has fast become an iconic piece of craftsmanship and it should remain where it was created, here in Lismore.

The announcement means our community has almost reached the $1 million target to buy the cabinet.