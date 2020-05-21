Airlie woman spills the beans on First Dates experience

FINDING LOVE: Airlie Beach resident Taryn Chick went on a blind date on the show First Dates. Picture: Channel 7

AN AIRLIE Beach woman has searched for love in a very unique place, appearing in the latest season of the reality television show First Dates.

Taryn Chick, 54, is the first person to admit she'll give anything a go once and wanted to inspire people that age was no barrier to having a good time.

That's why, after a few drinks with some friends, she decided to apply for a reality TV show.

She originally applied The Proposal, which she successfully made it through to the final round of casting for, but was told there wouldn't be enough male performers "due to her age".

However, she was contacted days later to appear on First Dates and leapt at the chance to "have a bit of fun and try something new".

"I've always talked about being on a reality show and one day I just went ' well why not?', and applied," she said.

"I think they liked me as I have an interesting background - I've been a hairdresser, worked retail and loved my jobs, but when I split with my husband I thought it was time to earn a little more money.

"Now I work out at the mines as a haul-truck driver manning a Komatsu 930E dump truck."

Airlie Beach resident Taryn Chick with her date on First Dates, Nasser Sultan. Picture: Channel 7

Ms Chick said the reality show was different than some may perceive and everything felt "very genuine".

After a first date "fizzle", she was asked to hang around for a second date the next night and was surprised when she was paired with 2018 season Married at First Sight contestant Nasser Sultan.

"It was fun, I was very nervous, but when the lights shine on you, they make you feel really at home," she said.

"But the dates themselves are actually incredibly genuine. There's no direction, there's no producers in your ear. It's actually like sitting there on a first date with a complete stranger.

"There's about 40 hidden cameras around the place, but you don't even notice they are there.

"The barman talks to you, and they ask those questions you get asked at the start and end of the date, but the conversation you see on the show is completely genuine."

Ms Chick said her date with Mr Sultan went "very well" and she has remained in contact with him since the show was filmed in June last year.

"He checks up on me pretty frequently, but it's a little difficult with how busy he is and the distance between us," she said.

"We had a champagne afterwards and we're still staying in contact today."

Ms Chick said she knew many people thought reality television was "silly or fake", but said she couldn't be more happy with her own experience.

"Anything is possible at any age, life is too short to stop thinking I should have done that," she said.

"My parents thought it was ridiculous when I said it but they loved it in the end and I had so much fun doing it."