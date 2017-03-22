31°
Airdre's mall diaries 2: But do we really need elbow holders?

22nd Mar 2017 2:02 PM
Dr Airdre Grant
Dr Airdre Grant

I FOUND myself at Indooroopilly Shopping Centre, on a steamy Saturday morning. There are people, flowers, children, smells of coffee and baking - it's bustling. When it opened in 1970 it was the largest shopping mall in the Southern Hemisphere. It has long surrendered that crown to the newer bigger malls around the joint, but is still the biggest shopping centre in the western suburbs of Brisbane.

It has a similar hierarchical structure as other malls. The elite, expensive shops on the higher levels. Here the prices are high and the noise level is low.

As you descend, the hoi polloi take over and the crowds increase, children squeal and laden trolleys are pushed hither, thither and even yon. Tired looking cleaners work hard to keep the place tidy, the food court tables are wiped as the detritus of the ravaging hordes is cleared away.

I often wonder how a huge place like this manages waste.

It must be highly organised to cope with the sheer volume of stuff, packaging, food waste and plastics that is generated.

I go with my daughter to buy perfume. We go into a heavily fragranced section of a major department store. I did want to admire the artistry of the perfume bottles, some of them are such beautiful works of art, but an over-eager attendant latches on to us and insists on pressing pieces of paper with different scents on them into our hands. It is impossible to browse.

The smells of all the fragrances are overwhelming. No wonder people get ill from them. We chose the perfume we want, resist the blandishments to buy a bigger bottle and get a free designer whatsit, decline to join a mailing list and with some difficulty extricate ourselves from the store.

I buy a pair of trousers. On the label is written "Please use this garment as part of your lifestyle”. Thanks for that tip, I thought. My daughter gets a gorgeous cardigan by an upmarket designer (heavily reduced). We feel smug.

At the beginning of my shopping foray, I start off cool and detached. I am determined to buy what I want and leave, but somewhere along the way I am seduced. My flimsy resolutions crumble. I know this because I find my attention caught by an etched metal elbow holder imported from Mexico, attractively displayed on a piece of driftwood and reduced by 40%. Such a bargain! I begin to think that I might indeed have a need for one of these.

My daughter and I agree to leave. When I start looking seriously at designer elbow holders at bargain prices, it's definitely time to go.

We are happy with our shopping.

I know what to do with my trousers and she will smell lovely.

We drive back to the outskirts of Brisbane where horses and dogs in the bush offer a reality that suits us both much better.

Topics:  airdre grant indooroopilly shopping centre

Airdre's mall diaries 2: But do we really need elbow holders?

Dr Airdre Grant

Funny what you come home with when you go out to buy perfume

