Airdre Grant: Writer McWriteface extraordinaire

AH, job titles. Once upon a time when we heard about the butcher, the baker and the candlestick maker and we could be relatively sure we knew what the jobs they had entailed.

We are all familiar with a chippy (carpenter) and a sparky (electrician), but there has been alarming slippage in other parts of the workforce.

Since the day the bank teller turned into a Customer Relationship Facilitator, times have changed and possibly not for the better.

I went searching and found some fabulous names designed to obscure what the actual job is. For example, if you thought the bartender was the person who tends the bar, you were wrong.

That person is the Beverage Dissemination Officer.

The Crockery Cleansing Operative is the person who washes dishes and your travel agent is now your Destination Counsellor.

A receptionist is now the Director of First Impressions or, better still, Welcoming Agent and Telephone Intermediary.

Teachers can be called Knowledge Navigators, and your local policeman a Civil Enforcement Officer. The Waste Management and Disposal Technician is what used to be called garbo. Beware the Organisational Change Specialist or Transformation Officer (that is code used to obscure a person who fires people).

A librarian might be an Information Advisor. Insurance salesman? Family Protection Consultant. My personal favourite is lifeguard (Wet Leisure Assistant).

It goes on. Some titles are creative: shop assistant (Retail Jedi), head of call centre (Chief Chatter), website manager (Digital Overlord).

But while we are at it, why don't rename the midwife as an Infant Retrieval Agent? Has a good ring to it, don't you think? Sports Reporter? Big Crowd Amusement and Fight Recorder. Waitperson? Field Nourishment and Supply Operative. Checkout Person? Customer Management, Product Enablement and Packaging Facilitator. Cleaner? Environmental Hygienist. Parent? Tribal Chief and Slave.

Maybe this is a good idea and something we should all pursue under the heading of 'rebranding' (that means name change).

I could be Writer McWriteface, for example.

What would your new job name be? Go for it, don't be stuck in the bleeding obvious (e.g. candlestick maker - ridiculously clear). Suggestions welcome.