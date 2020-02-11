Menu
FAMILY’S NIGHTMARE: Catherine Frewer (left) has pleaded that the man charged with her husband’s death faces court.
Crime

‘Agonising’ wait as police search for accused killer

Ashley Carter
11th Feb 2020 3:30 PM | Updated: 5:07 PM
A GRIEVING widow is facing another anxious wait as police search for the man accused of her husband's death after he failed to appear for his court sentencing on Monday.

Catherine Frewer has been left "hurt, angry and very exhausted" after John Joseph Taylor failed to show up at Maroochydore District Court. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Mr Taylor was charged with the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva after cyclist Cameron Frewer was hit and killed on Caloundra Rd on November 5, 2018.

John Joseph Taylor, charged over the crash that killed cyclist Cameron Frewer, failed to appear for his sentencing yesterday.
Mr Frewer's widow, who had been preparing for months for Monday's scheduled sentencing, said she hoped police found Mr Taylor quickly.

"He didn't show up … and now I and my family and Cameron's family have another agonising wait," Mrs Frewer said.

"I'm feeling so hurt, angry and very exhausted. Let's hope they find him and fast."

The court heard on Monday Mr Taylor's lawyers had done "everything they can" to get him to appear.

The Daily understands police are yet to catch up with Mr Taylor and a court mention has been scheduled for February 21.

Mrs Frewer said on Sunday she had been dreading locking eyes with Mr Taylor but was determined to read out her victim statement in what she hoped would be a lasting road-safety message. But instead she was visibly upset by Mr Taylor's unexpected no-show.

