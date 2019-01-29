Drunk man thrown off flight for snapping iPhone

The plane had to make an emergency landing because of the passenger.

A "DRUNK" passenger terrified easyJet staff on a flight that had to make an emergency landing at Edinburgh Airport.

The flight crew had to call the emergency after the "aggressive" flyer threatened both passengers and crew as he stamped down the aisle - before "snapping" his iPhone in half.

Flight EZY1805 was cruising over Scotland when it had to be redirected to the capital.

An eyewitness on the flight told The Sun Online: "He was walking up and down the aisle puffing on his e-cig, shouting abuse at the passengers at the front of the plane.

"I told him to stop being silly because he seemed drunk, and then he threatened me."

Our source went on to reveal that the cabin crew were so "scared" of the unidentified passenger that the flight had to be diverted.

The insider added: "Staff were scared and uncomfortable carrying on the flight with him so we diverted. They discretely told us at the front of the plane why we were having to land. They were very good and complete professionals."

Another passenger took to social media revealing the unruly flyer broke his phone and tried to light the battery.

He said: "Emergency landing in Edinburgh on my flight from Manchester to Iceland for a suspicious passenger who snapped his iPhone in half and lit his battery upon leaving the flight."

The flight left Manchester at 4pm, heading to Keflavik Airport in Reykjavik.

It was due to arrive in Iceland at 7pm but had to divert while flying over Scotland due to the unruly passenger.

A spokesman for easyJet said: "We can confirm that flight EZY1805 from Manchester to Keflavik was required to divert to Edinburgh and was met by police on arrival due to a passenger behaving disruptively.

The passenger allegedly snapped his iPhone in half.

"EasyJet's cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

"While such incidents are rare we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour on board.

"The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always EasyJet's priority."

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

