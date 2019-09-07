Menu
Login
A house on the corner of Brittania St and Texas Rd barely escaped the flames.
A house on the corner of Brittania St and Texas Rd barely escaped the flames. Matthew Purcell
News

AFTERMATH: What it looks like on the ground in Stanthorpe

Matthew Purcell
by
7th Sep 2019 4:15 PM

WHILE the bushfire threatening Stanthorpe and surrounding areas is not expected to be brought under control until Monday at the earliest, the aftermath of Friday night's blaze has become evident in the light of day.

 

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

Much of the area between Amiens Rd, up Mount Banca and down towards the Queensland College of Wine Tourism has been decimated.

QFES have advised that residents should still be following their bushfire survival plans.

Several homes have been lost but the true extent of the damage is still unknown.

bushfire editors picks fires pictures stanthorpe
Stanthorpe Border Post

Top Stories

    Seeds the start of something big

    Seeds the start of something big

    News FROM small seeds can an amazingly gorgeous garden grow and it's fun, frugal and increasingly fashionable.

    OPINION: Maintaining hope in the face of grimness

    OPINION: Maintaining hope in the face of grimness

    Opinion Maintaining hope in the face of grimness

    OPINION: Thank you for the kindest of welcomes

    OPINION: Thank you for the kindest of welcomes

    Opinion OPINION: Thanks for the kind greetings

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Environment Ban on solid fuel fires in State forests comes into effect on Sunday