AFL cops a barrage over rich facelift plan for logo

The current AFL logo has been around since the turn of the century. Picture: Mal Fairclough/AAP

FRUSTRATED Collingwood legend Tony Shaw has taken aim at the AFL following a report that a six-figure sum may soon be spent on an AFL logo facelift.

Shaw says the league has more pressing problems to address.

On Wednesday night, the Herald Sun reported that the AFL had engaged a team of designers to brainstorm how the 20-year-old logo could be refreshed.

But the facelift could reportedly cost the league more than $100,000 to complete.

Shaw, as well as dual premiership Swan Jude Bolton, were left far from impressed.

Bolted tweeted: "Women's football, country leagues, concussion research ...."

"What a joke. What a deadset joke," Shaw said of the plan on Macquarie Sports Radio on Thursday morning.

"To spend 100 grand, all right I'll get on the computer and I'll draw up a nice AFL logo and they can pay me 300 bucks.

"Matter of fact, my grandson will probably be better at doing an AFL logo than half of these idiots they've got involved at different levels.

"They've probably spent 50 grand to say 'let's do research on it to find the bloke who can do it for 100 grand', so there's another 150 gone."

The current oval-shaped logo has been in place since the turn of the century.

Shaw said the cash for the upgrade would be better spent looking after the game's grassroots clubs.

"What's wrong with the AFL now, let me tell you - I have been on this for years, probably the last decade. In Victoria, there are country and metro clubs who are folding week in, week out because they haven't got money," he said.

"Now the AFL will say 'oh, we've had 100 new clubs this year', but what happens is you get two clubs who are Melbourne-based to make the new club. In other words, that means one has folded. It's one of the untruths behind the scenes.

"And now they're saying that football numbers have gone through the roof. You know what that's on the back of? The AFLW. The girls are playing now.

"Participation, they'll say it's gone through the roof, but we've just found a new thing with the girls. I'm talking about all-male footballs clubs that have historically been around for a long time, in the country and also in the metropolitan area."