Affleck poses in snap with new flame

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are Insta official.

Love is in the air for Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck.

The actress turned 32 on Thursday and posted several photos to her Instagram account as the couple celebrated in the great outdoors.

De Armas' pictures featured several snapshots of her with Affleck, 47, making her relationship with the actor social media official.

She shared nine photos, including two of herself and Affleck holding onto each other.

Another picture featured an elaborately decorated cake, complete with candles in the shape of the number 32.

"Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love," the Knives Out star wrote in the caption, which she also repeated in Spanish. "Cheers to another great year."

Reports swirled the Deep Water co-stars were an item in March when they were spotted smooching at the airport.

"They are definitely dating," a source told People magazine at the time.

In mid-March, they were snapped by paparazzi walking hand-in-hand on the beach while on holiday together in Costa Rica.

The two actors spent weeks on location in New Orleans filming Deep Water and were photographed laughing together and hanging out off-camera as well.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas with a chef in Cuba.

Neither Affleck nor de Armas have commented on their romance.

Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner for 13 years before separating in 2018. They have three children together.

