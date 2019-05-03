Menu
Peter Mayhew and Harrison Ford in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Picture: Lucas Film
Movies

Chewbacca actor dead at 74

by Thomas Burrows
3rd May 2019 9:11 AM

PETER  Mayhew who played Chewbacca in Star Wars has died aged 74, his family have said.

They said he passed away "with his family by his side" at his North Texas home on April 30, The Sun reports.

In a statement they said: "Peter was the man behind the mask of Chewbacca in the original Star Wars trilogy, episode 3 of the prequels and the New Trilogy.

"He also consulted on The Last Jedi in an attempt to teach his successor.

 

 

 

Peter Mayhew in 2015.
"He put his heart and soul into the role of Chewbacca and it showed in every frame of the films from his knock kneed running, firing his bowcaster from the hip, his bright blue eyes, down to each subtle movement of his head and mouth.

"But, to him, the Star Wars family meant so much more to him than a role in the film."

The actor, who set up the Peter Mayhew Foundation, is survived by his wife Angie and three children.

 

Mayhew played Chewbacca in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Peter Mayhew, best known for playing Chewbacca in the Star Wars films, has died at 74.
This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

