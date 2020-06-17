Actor Ernie Dingo ‘whacks’ man over racial slur

Acclaimed actor Ernie Dingo has been involved in a violent incident at a train station after he was allegedly racially abused.

Dingo, 63, was at Perth Railway Station on Wednesday morning waiting to board a train when a man reportedly walked past him and called him a "f---ing Abo".

Dingo said he "whacked" the man on the right side of his head, leading the alleged offender to slip between the platform and the train.

In an account written by Dingo and published by Ngaarda Media, Dingo said: "I chased him and scruffs him.

Ernie Dingo in his SBS and NITV travel show, Going Places With Ernie Dingo.

"'Say it again'. He is scared now and I whack him on the right side of his head.

"He slips and falls trying to get away, his foot falls between the platform and the train, I drag his arse away from the edge, as he is laying there I ask again, 'say it again, give me an excuse to whack you', he doesn't."

Dingo said he was told by two men nearby the man who made the racist comment may have had an intellectual disability.

"Well if he is gunna say that s--t to me, I'll have a go at him," he said.

"I'm 63. I don't take that s--t from anyone."

"I might make the news tonight.

"If it does, you heard it from me first and I wouldn't have minded if I caught the next train rather than not do anything about it and be angry on the train."

The respected actor is known for his work on TV's The Great Outdoors and Australian films including The Fringe Dwellers, Crocodile Dundee II and Blackfellas.

