Lismore City Council advises residents not to use playgrounds or park equipment for ‘public health reasons.’
News

ACCESS DENIED: popular playground bleeds red tape

Holly Cormack
28th Mar 2020 3:28 PM
EVERY piece of equipment in Lismore's popular Heritage Park playground has been sealed off with red and white tape to help combat the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Prior to the weekend, Lismore City Council advised residents not to use playgrounds or park equipment for 'public health reasons.'

The council has said that while exercising and visiting parks is still permitted under the current COVID-19 restrictions, residents are urged to avoid using playgrounds or park equipment due to an increased risk of virus transmission.

In response, Heritage Park has closed off its beloved playground until further notice, sealing off every swingset, slide, jungle gym and seesaw using barricade tape. The park barbecue is also no longer available for public use.

Tic Tak NO. Every inch of Heritage Park is sealed off with barricade tape.
Lismore City Council also reminds residents that National Parks are now closed until further notice and it is not permissible to visit sites such as the Minyon Falls visitor and camping areas.

To reduce spread of the COVID-19 virus, pubs, licensed clubs and hotels (excluding accommodation), places of worship, gyms, indoor sporting venues, cinemas, beauty salons, play centres and other public places have been closed nationwide.

Restaurants and cafes remain open but may only serve takeaway. Supermarkets and pharmacies remain open.

        Bentley Art Prize cancelled this year

        SPONSORSHIP money wil be returned and organiser will stay at home on the farm and write.

        North Coast couple in national spotlight amid cruise chaos

        Hopes of arriving home to Ulmarra this weekend have been dashed for John and Di...

        Coronavirus counts reaches 3000

        Coronavirus cases jump to more than 3000

        'Public safety is paramount': Mayor's plea

        LISMORE City Council is working out how to keep operating in these changing times.