25°
Community

Above the neck symptoms get the green light

25th Jul 2017 3:17 PM
TAKE IT EASY: Trying to sweat out the flu, if it's a head cold is all right but don't exercise when you're lungs are congested.
TAKE IT EASY: Trying to sweat out the flu, if it's a head cold is all right but don't exercise when you're lungs are congested. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

OVER the course of winter many clients have had lapsed periods of absences from exercise due to cold and flu symptoms. So far I have managed to swerve the dreaded flu in my household - there has been coughing, razor blade throats, sneezing, sniffles and even loss of voice. The kids, well they continue to surf and dance through colds - unless they experience real fatigue and energy loss.

I think being sensible is the best medicine. Some physical activity when you're sick is okay, but there are definitely times when exercise can make things worse. So when is it okay to exercise and when is it best to rest?

A "neck check” is a quick way to determine the severity of your situation. Isolate your symptoms and then proceed cautiously without overdoing it.

You can exercise safely when...

It's okay to exercise if your symptoms are from the neck up...for example you have a really sore throat. If you avoid elevating your heart rate and body temperature too much, physical activity shouldn't inhibit your ability to exercise safely and it shouldn't impede your recovery.

Thumbs up - green light symptoms

  • runny nose
  • sneezing
  • watery eyes
  • sore throat

It's best to rest when...

So if your symptoms include a real chesty bonds cough and muscle aches, your body is screaming at you to stop and rest. Continuing to exercise with major cold symptoms will actually send you in reverse - you will feel worse, your health will deteriorate and you will slow down your recovery.

If you exercise with major symptoms your body will focus more on energy production and muscle function instead of fighting the illness. So ease up, listen to your body, and give yourself permission to not exercise.

Thumbs down - red light symptoms

  • coughing
  • fatigue and tiredness
  • congested or tight chest
  • chills
  • nausea or upset stomach
  • muscle aches
  • diarrhoea
  • high temperature/fever

Ease back into your exercise with caution - don't go too hard too soon. See how you feel and if your body responds well increase intensity and duration gradually.

My advice to clients is always ease your way back into exercise - great that you've turned up, but take your time and continue to listen to your body.

My son's voice is almost back to normal...unfortunately.

Topics:  flu roberta o'brien

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
SCU's Sunflower has seeded in fertile soil at this year's Splendour in The Grass Festival

SCU's Sunflower has seeded in fertile soil at this year's...

SCU Sunflower debuts at Splendour to showcase future of music festivals

North Coast kids party in their patch at Splendour

Cindy Lee of Lismore on shoulders at Splendour In The Grass.

Teenage heaven at North Byron Parklands

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare

Night and day are for the young at Splendour

Peking Duk performs at main stage Splendour In the Grass 2017 with guests.

Splendour the ultimate place for music lovers and the young

Local Partners

Midwifery students from SCU donate birthing tools

WOMEN in the maternity ward at Lismore Base Hospital now have access to new birthing tools thanks to the fund-raising efforts of midwifery students at SCU.

Lismore students and Toyota team up to plant trees

National Tree Day - planting trees at Pioneer Park in Maryborough. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

22nd year of Planet Ark's Schools Tree Day

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Kitty Flanagan's smashing comedy show is coming

Kitty Flanagan is performing at C.ex Coffs this Friday.

The popular comedian brings her latest stand up show to Lismore

How many triangles are in this picture?

The simple illustration has been shared thousands of times on Facebook after leaving viewers scratching their heads.

VIDEO: The 'Disco Boob' trend at Splendour

Rachael Millen, of Newcastle, sporting the fashionable chest peace of glitter at Splendour in the Grass 2017 near Byron Bay.

VIDEO: Festival organisers forced to clarify policy on nudity.

Bieber quit tour to set up his own church?

Justin Bieber on stage during his concert at ANZ Stadium in Homebush.

Bieber is calling it quits on the rest of his Purpose World Tour

Bachelor hopeful ‘didn’t realise how naked she was’

The Bachelor Australia‘s Leah

Her dress was certainly daring, but she wasn't aware by just how much

Phelps shredded over shark race fiasco

"Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White," with Phelps testing his speed against that of a great white shark.

People are genuinely upset at the way the race was run

Film boss marvels at Sunshine State

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok. Supplied by Marvel.

Thor: Ragnarok success may mean more Marvel movies for Queensland.

ABC's Q&A: Should 16-year-olds be allowed to vote?

Opposition Health Minister Catherine King on the Q & A panel, left, and right, Minister for the Environment and Energy Josh Frydenberg.

But there was one thing the students weren't discussing.

Fantastic Family Home Or Beachside Investment

2B Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,120,000 to...

This solid brick home is located in one of the quietest settings close to town. The property has a north aspect overlooking a reserve and is only a few minutes...

Style, Serenity and Lifestyle Just Minutes To Byron

5 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction, if not...

The best of both worlds! Enjoy the buzz of Byron then retreat to the serenity of your private lifestyle acreage located within minutes of the town centre and...

Rare Development Opportunity In Central Byron

3-7 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $6,000,000 ...

Here is an unrivalled development opportunity in the heart of Byron Bay! The location is prime with beach access metres away and only a 2 minute walk to Byron's...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 19th...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Large family home with views to Boulders Beach

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 $950,000 to...

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block with ocean views over boulders...

ACRES WITH CREEK &amp; VIEWS!

80 Tallowood Road, Possum Creek 2479

Residential Land 0 0 $1,285,000

This is "LIKE FINDING A NEEDLE in a HAY STACK!" 22 acres of land in much sought after Possum Creek - only 15 minutes from Byron Bay & 8 minutes to Bangalow ...

Perfect Investment Or First Home

2/23 Sunrise Boulevard, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 Contact Agent

This free-standing home represents a great opportunity to enter the Byron Bay market for investors and owner occupiers alike. Perfectly located a 10-minute bike...

Luxury Beachside Investment

25/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 2 Contact Agent

Do not miss this opportunity to purchase a luxury beach house directly opposite Belongil Beach and close to all amenities with great returns. Newly refurnished...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

TENANTS FROM HELL: See the mess left by evicted couple

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket.

Couple were 'living large' while not paying their rent

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home

Mum buys $900,000 apartment for her 8-year-old son

Tania Katsanis beat another couple of homeowners to secure the winning bid.

The apartment was a 'bargain' as the property market bottoms out

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!