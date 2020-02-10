AB Medal favourite's WAG 'in shock'

The partners of Australian cricket's biggest stars have stunned on the red carpet ahead of the sport's night of nights.

The partners of Australian cricket's biggest stars have stunned on the red carpet ahead of the sport's night of nights.

The Australian Cricket Awards have kicked off with the WAGs dominating the red carpet.

The count for the Allan Border Medal is expected to be one of the closest in recent memory with the favourites set to be the world's leading wicket taker Pat Cummins, triple centurion David Warner, rising superstar Marnus Labuschagne, leading World Cup wickettaker Mitchell Starc and Ashes saviour Steve Smith.

The women's is even too close to call as well with Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry expected to duke it out for the Belinda Clark Medal.

But before the awards are given out, the red carpet shenanigans are the real show before the show.

While Pat Cummins is well placed to become the first Australian bowler to win back-to-back Allan Border Medals, he claimed arguably a bigger prize over the weekend, proposing to his now fiancee Becky Boston.

It capped off a banner year for the 26-year-old in which he left no doubt he's the best fast bowler in the world with 63 Test wickets.

Those performances led to a record $3.17 million payday when the Kolkata Knight Riders secured his services for this year's Indian Premier League - and he's spent some of it on a diamond ring.

Boston posted a photograph of the two having a picnic in a picturesque farm setting with the caption: "My forever person. I am the happiest girl in the world right now."

On the red carpet, Boston still couldn't believe it had happened.

"It's been a good week, it's been a big week but it's been amazing, I'm still on cloud nine, I'm still in shock," she said.

Pat Cummins with fiancee Becky Boston at the 2020 Cricket Australia Awards.

Reigning Allan Border Medallist Pat Cummins is still with a chance to take out back to back award but thinks it might be "a batter".

He tipped David Warner while adding fellow bowler Mitchell Starc might be a smokey after a standout 12 months.

"I've hit the age where my body is used to playing a lot more cricket and I've been managed pretty well as well. I've had a couple of little breaks along the way. So many players have done really well this year but I'm really happy with how I've gone this year," Cummins said on Fox Sports News.

As for his highlight of the year, there could be only one.

"I think retaining the Ashes. We haven't gone over there and retained the Ashes for 20 years," he said. Just knowing how much effort went into the last couple of years and planning that tour and coming off and that big win in Manchester to make it all happen was brilliant."

After a tremendous 12 months of cricket, and ahead of a big night of celebrations, Australian cricket stars and their partners were glammed up for the big ceremony.

Australian power couple Alyssa Healy and Mitch Starc were humble about their chances.

Healy believes the Belinda Clark Medal will go to Ellyse Perry after winning the international women's cricketer of the year, while Starc believes Labuschagne and Cummins are the likely.

"I was just checking with Marnus and Pat which pocket they had the speeches in, so I think it's hard to break those two apart,"Starc said. "It'll be hard to separate those two, maybe throw in Steve Smith and Dave Warner as well."

Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy

Check out some of Australia's best cricketers and their partners.

David Warner and Candice Warner

Ellyse Perry

Tim Paine and wife Bonnie Paine

BBL leading run scorer Marcus Stoinis

Adam Zampa going for best dressed with fiancee Harriet Palmer.

Marnus Labuschagne and wife Rebekah Labuschagne

Nicola Carey and Elyse Villani

Shaun Marsh and wife Rebecca Marsh

Ashleigh Gardner and Dan Christian