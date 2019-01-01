A Year In Review: 2018

COVERING everything from political drama, to flood recovery, to the beginning and closures of business, the Lismore Echo has seen it all.

NEW MURAL: Gilbert Laurie stands in front of the new mural in Nimbin that depicts many local Aboriginal stories. Samantha Elley

January

The Tropical Fruits Festival kicked off the year with a riot of colour.

Councillors came under fire for 'treating city with contempt' after three unsuccessful attempts at extraordinary council meetings.

Allsop Park welcomed a new giant Indigenous mural depicting the creation story of the Bundjalung people.

An express bus service between Lismore and Byron Bay was launched.

Nimbin celebrated Survival Day.

Albert Park Public School Kidzone enjoyed a makeover.

The historic Monaltrie Homestead went under the hammer, eventually being passed in after bidding reached $710,000.

A woman gave away a $3000 wedding dress to one very lucky Lismore woman after the offer went viral.

COMMUNITY SOLAR PROJECT: Lismore Community Solar project includes the construction of Australia's largest floating solar farm. Jasmine Burke

February

Relay For Life came to Lismore, spreading a purple and gold glow across the city to raise funds for cancer sufferers and survivors.

Celebrated cabinet maker Geoffrey Hannah was awarded an Order of Australia medal.

The man dubbed 'Dr Death' Philip Nitschke visited Lismore with his controversial workshop on assisted suicide.

Local Rob McNamara carried the baton in the Queen's Relay for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Lismore Community Solar project was launched.

Tattersalls Hotel on Keen Street closed, leaving 15 employees jobless and 12 residents homeless.

Boorabee Park Bridge re-opened, reconnecting Back Creek Road residents to Bentley Road.

The ski jump - will they or won't they?

EAT THE STREET: The wet weather did not deter hungry crowds from heading to Eat the Street in Lismore 2018. Jasmine Burke

March

The Memorial Baths celebrated 90 years of operation.

Lismore securing $4.95 million in NSW Government funding to upgrade the Albert Park baseball complex.

A macadamia factory was destroyed at Alstonville after 100,000 litres of oil caught fire.

Eat The Street engulfed Lismore.

Lismore held its first Women's Festival, with the support of the LCCI.

St Patrick's Day spread to The Quad.

Dawson Motor Inn reopened almost one year after being severely damaged by the March 2017 flood.

ONE YEAR ON: The Quad came alive to celebrate Lismore's One Year On festival, acknowledging the city's heart and resilience following the March 2017 flood. Sophie Moeller

April

Lismore's heart shone at One Year On, an event marking one year since the devastating floods caused by ex-cyclone Debbie.

Monica Brandelini took out the Young Songwriters Competition.

Clunes Auto Centre went on the market for the first time since opening in 1947.

Plans were announced for a $25 million equestrian centre at Lismore Showground.

Clunes gymnast Matilda Narvo competed in Japan's Suzuki World Cup as part of the Gymnastics Australia team.

Zambrero's opened in Lismore, helping revitalise the city with a Mexican flair.

Lismore-based group community arts organisation LightnUp Inc was commissioned to create three huge lanterns for Brisbane Festival 2018.

MARDIGRASS: Jipsey, Billie, 7 and Dannii, of Lismore at Nimbin MardiGrass. Marc Stapelberg

May

The Kombi Konvoy descended on Nimbin for another spectacular MardiGrass.

We looked back 45 years on from Nimbin's Aquarius Festival.

Lismore sparkled at the 28th annual Gemfest.

Norco stood firm in its promise to support local farmers amidst procurement chaos in the dairy industry.

Northern Rivers Conservatorium secured $636,000 as part of the first round of the NSW Government's $100m Regional Cultural Fund.

Bundjalung, Wiradjuri and Ni-Vanuatu man Thomas E.S. Kelly received a Dreaming Award at the National Indigenous Arts Awards.

Five Loaves and the community were horrified to discover the charity's delivery van had been vandalised.

FRIENDSHIP FESTIVAL: Capitano Antonio Mazzella takes charge at Piazza in the Park - Lismore's beloved Italian Friendship Festival in Spinks Park. Jennifer Crawley

June

Council hosted a survey on whether they should change the date of Australia Day.

Sue Higginson was pre-selected as Greens candidate for the seat of Lismore.

Lismore said ciao to the 2018 Friendship Festival Piazza in the Park.

The lantern festival lit up the night at The Quad, after the announcement Oakes Oval was unavailable.

A yellow crazy ant infestation was discovered.

There were dramatic scenes at Lillian Rock when protesters locked Telstra employees in the controversial mobile tower.

A disaster was averted after a popcorn machine caught fire in the foyer of Birch Carroll and Coyle Lismore, resulting in the evacuation of 107 people.

OUTDOOR LEISURE SHOW: There was plenty to see and do at the Lismore Outdoor Leisure Show.

July

Council grants were awarded to a number of organisations, including Scouts, Rochedale Theatre and Friends of the Koala.

YWCA's Ngalingah's Mijung Dubais (Happy Women) set off to Cairns.

Georgica residents were furious after being told that road repairs had been deemed 'too complicated and too expensive'.

Oakes Oval reopened after a $3m upgrade, including a grandstand roof extension, expanded playing area, new change rooms and visitor amenities and an electronic LED scoreboard.

Lismore's Our House celebrated a milestone, supporting their 5000th guest.

Outdoor Leisure Show wheeled into town.

TAFE REOPENS: The opening of the Lismore TAFE after repairs were completed following the damage of the 2017 floods in Lismore. Marc Stapelberg

August

Lismore TAFE campus reopened after the 2017 floods.

Eat The Street was recognised with a gold award in the tourism award.

Money flowed to drought appeals to help support western NSW farmers in need.

CBD rates came under scrutiny.

City's best businesses were recognised in the annual business awards, including PJ's Fruit and Veg, SHOPBABY and business of the year Gollan Hotel.

Lismore Art Club celebrated its 58th annual exhibition.

SCOUTS CELEBRATE 100 YEARS: From left Lismore Cubs Luke,13, and Ashely Dawson, 11, with Cub leader mum Sarah from 1st Lismore Scouts. Alison Paterson

September

Lismore Scouts celebrated 100 years.

Nimbin dazzled in Nimbin Performance Poetry World Cup.

Australia's newest performance, Circus Rio, performed in Lismore.

Universal Medicine was dragged into the spotlight as a defamation case between leader Serge Benhayon and former member Esther Rockett started.

New music bar and cafe Dusty Attic opened.

Lismore Cup was a show of glamour and class.

LISMORE SHOW: Reuben Gibson and cousin Bella Kilpatrick enjoy the dodgems at the North Coast National in Lismore. Liana Turner

October

SCU's National Centre for Flood Research held a symposium to discuss the effects of the 2017 flood.

It was a very wet week leading up the Lismore Show while organisers waited with bated breath to see if they should cancel the event. As they say, the show must go on and the North Coast National went ahead as planned, albeit a bit more damp than preferred.

A second chicken truck halted traffic in Goonellabah after tipping over in the same spot as only 10 months earlier.

North Lismore Plateau project was approved after more than 20 years in discussion.

STUDENT STRIKE: Students from Trinity Catholic College aged gathered at Spinks Park for the nationwide School Strike for Climate Action. Sophie Moeller

November

Norco's $30m expansion to their ice cream operation was widely applauded.

Lismore Speedway turned 50.

Outgoing Member for Lismore Thomas George was farewelled at an emotional gala event.

Air Force Cadets challenged local police in a Freedom of Entry ceremony, the first in 75 years.

Lismore City Council welcomed Shelley Oldham as the new general manager.

500 school students went on strike to promote action for climate change.

COLOUR EXPLOSION: The Bank Cafe owners Kate Scott and Brad Rickard with their daughter Lillian, 5, with their innovative way of creating shade in the outdoor dining area has become a bit of a photo hotspot in town. Marc Stapelberg

December