A touching moment at the war wall

GOOD LIGHT: I caught this moving moment with a veteran examining the wall of poppies. Peter Derrett

REMEMBRANCE:

I was at the National War Memorial in Canberra recently for the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II and to hand over my grandfather's World War I diaries from the Western Front.

I had not been for many years and the displays are spectacular and engaging.

There was a brilliant coffee shop called Poppy.

The highlight of the day was the 5pm Last Post with school children and armed forces personnel honouring one particular service person.

