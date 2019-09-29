Menu
GOOD LIGHT: I caught this moving moment with a veteran examining the wall of poppies.
Community

A touching moment at the war wall

by Peter Derrett (The Good Light)
29th Sep 2019 10:00 AM

REMEMBRANCE:

I was at the National War Memorial in Canberra recently for the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II and to hand over my grandfather's World War I diaries from the Western Front.

I had not been for many years and the displays are spectacular and engaging.

There was a brilliant coffee shop called Poppy.

The highlight of the day was the 5pm Last Post with school children and armed forces personnel honouring one particular service person.

I caught this moving moment with a veteran examining the wall of poppies.

