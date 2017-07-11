19°
A symphony of opera in Lismore

11th Jul 2017 3:53 PM
Geoffrey Webb (tenor) joins Lismore's 'A Symphony of Opera' at Southern Cross University on Saturday July 22.
DON'T miss your chance to dress in your finery and enjoy a late afternoon concert of opera classics and stars when A Symphony of Opera comes to Lismore.

The newest opera to grace the region is a collaboration between Combined Rotary Clubs Lismore and Lismore Symphony Orchestra and is hoped to fill the void left by the discontinued Opera at the Channon.

One opera veteran to charm at this month's event is Geoffrey Webb, who has toured with the best all over Australia and onto London, signing with the likes of London Symphony Chorus and most recently the Queensland Opera.

The upcoming concert will also feature the Lismore Symphony Orchestra with singers Gaynor Morgan (soprano), Patrick Donnelly (baritone) and Lecia Robertson (soprano), conducted by Nicholas Routley.

The black tie event will be held at Southern Cross University, Whitebrook Theatre on Saturday July 22.

Topics:  lismore rotary club lismore symphony orchestra

