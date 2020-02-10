A sweet, energetic Prince

LOOKING FOR A HOME: Prince is black Kelpie cross Labrador, and is believed to be around three years old. Photo: Lismore City Council

HE is fun and energetic and has lots of love to give.

The sweet Prince is black Kelpie cross Labrador who is about three years old.

He was found tied to a tree with a bowl of water near Parrots Nest off the highway with no-one around.

He was picked up by a concerned passer-by who took him to the Lismore vets.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t microchipped so Lismore City Council rangers could not contact his owners.

Prince is full of energy, sits on command and loves lots of affection.

Prince loves to be around his other furry friends at the pound but especially loves human company.

The adoption fee is $214, which includes microchipping, desexing, vet check, vaccinations and lifetime registration.

Please call us on 1300 87 83 87 to make an appointment to meet Prince.

# Lismore City Council Rehoming Organisation Number: R251000162.