A politician 'not for the changing' is hard to find

AS THE leadership madness erupted last week and Kevin Hogan made his announcement about going to the crossbenches, I contacted his wife, Karen, to see how she was holding up.

She sent back a message saying she was at work at the hospital and wished she could watch it unfolding. Then over the weekend when all was done and dusted, and Scott Morrison was holding his first press conferences about party unity, I got a call from Kevin. I, like many, wondered whether the fact Dutton hadn't got in, might change his mind and he'd go with the new leader. After all, changing directions to suit is what we have come to expect from our politicians.

He sounded weary on the phone and said he was very glad to be home. I could tell the roller-coaster had taken its toll. I could only imagine there had been moments of second-guessing his decision. He'd put his neck fairly well out on the line. Then I saw him that afternoon to take the front page pic. As we sat in the street passers-by, one after the other, gestured "good on ya Kev”. There was no sign of weariness by then.

Ebullient, he said there was no way he was going to change his mind. He was incredulous there were those who suggested he could. He and Karen knew where their loyalties lay - and they weren't necessarily in Canberra.

I do wonder if Malcolm Turnbull had stuck to the principles that saw him into office in 2015 if he would be in this position today.

Rumour now is there is a notice of motion on the agenda about ejecting Kevin from the National Party next month.

Anything can happen in politics, so maybe it is right to remain true to your values, especially if they are the one constant you can rely on in life.