Mieke Lizotte and Lewie West rehearsing for their show Fold, A Domestic Circus, directed by Nimbin's Darcy Grant. Javier Encalada
A performance that makes you feel good about housework

Sophie Moeller
10th Jul 2019 3:03 PM

LISMORE City Hall was packed. People had come to see Fold, a circus that promised a combination of domestic concerns and circus skills. Who knew the combination of household tasks and acrobatics held such allure?

But, what a funny and clever show. Two immensely talent and hyper skilled performers wrangled a mop, string and items of clothing to create an entertainment which was as fabulous to watch as it was amusing.

I doubt anybody is about to do a backflip as part of their housework (I know I'm not), but it sure cheered everyone up to see these two take a left field approach to the mundane.

The artists tied themselves up with string, gymnastically argued over a drink, then one leapt over and under a mop as the other cleaned up the tiny spillage.

There was an ongoing theme of folding. Shirts and socks were tossed and turned and neatly folded around the curving and elastic bodies of the performers. When they brought out the fitted sheet, a hum of recognition went through the crowd. After all, does anyone know who to fold these darn things?

The audience were captivated; they laughed and they gasped. It was quite the show. The music and the lighting were just perfect; they underscored the show very beautifully, allowing plenty of space for the performance to shine. Artistry all round.

At the end, the performers deftly folded the sheet into a neat square gazing deeply into each other's eyes. It was a perfect moment that embodied the delicate, and strong connection between the performers.

I knew the show was success when I overhead a man behind me say to his partner in passionate tones: "let go home and fold some sheets".

