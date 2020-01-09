A passion for gaming leads to new business

A GAMER’S PARADISE: Mimic Games owner Ray Jones said interest was high in collectables across the world and Lismore had its own selection of rare and valued items. PHOTO: Marc Stapelberg

WHAT started as a passion for gaming and miniatures as a child has helped Lismore man Ray Jones build his own business.

Owner of the newly-opened Mimic Games on Keen St, Mr Jones said as a child he was “really interested” in gaming, and had a special interest in painting gaming miniatures.

“It started out as a hobby but as I got older I started painting them for commissions which helped me get by,” he said.

“Since then I’ve painted a lot of miniatures.”

Mr Jones said he couldn’t recall the exact number he has painted over the years, but said it would be thousands.

He said with each miniature taking approximately six hours or more to paint, he had devoted a lot of time to his hobby.

Mr Jones said after working for many years in retail, he recently decided to take the plunge and create a business around his passion, which led to the creation of Mimic Games.

He said the hobby and gaming store contains collectibles, card games, board games and other gaming merchandise from franchises such as Magic the Gathering, Warhammer Fantasy, Blood Bowl and YuGiOh.

He said one feature which sets his store apart is the rarity of some of his wares.

The store stocks a number of assorted retro video games for gaming platforms including Sega Master, PlayStation, Nintendo64 and Super Nintendo.

“We have lots of older stuff that is no longer in print or production,” he said.

“The retro video games are all very rare so once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

The store also allows visitors access to a 3D printer, while part of the store was also dedicated to tables and chairs, giving visitors the opportunity to play games in store.

“People can come in and play some games,” he said.

“I’m looking to host a night where we’ll get a projector and play some Smash Bros.”

Mimic Games is located in Suite 2/142 Keen Street, up the stairs next to Shoebox Cafe.

The store is open seven days a week from 11am to 5pm.