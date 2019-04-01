Woman’s eye-opening bond with granddaughter

Julia Cannons, 21, from St Louis, Missouri, and her mum Angela Owens, 47, both breastfeed her 10-month-old daughter Naomi. Picture: Julia Cannons

A young mum has revealed both she and her mum breastfeed her daughter.

Nurse Julia Cannons, 21, from St Louis, Missouri, told how she and her mum Angela Owens, 47, alternate feeding her 10-month-old daughter Naomi, The Sun reported.

It's enabled the grandmother and granddaughter to develop a "huge bond", Julia said.

Angela started feeding Naomi when she was around four months old after realising she was still lactating following the birth of her youngest child.

"I love breastfeeding," Julia said.

"My girl is 10 months old, and I've been breastfeeding from the beginning.

"She would cluster feed all the time."

"She wanted to be on the boob 24/7.

"It was like a comfort thing.

"One day I really wanted to have a shower and to get out of the house so I headed over to my mother's.

"I was in the shower and she needed a feed."

Julia said her daughter started "squalling" when she was in the shower.

"My mum had already asked me how I would feel about her breastfeeding Naomi," she explained.

"She still produces milk, and we knew she still produces.

Grandmother Angela breastfeeds her granddaughter who is 10 months old.

"I was OK with it.

"She's an over-producer. She's been checked for any problems and had CAT scans done, but there are no health problems."

"But what is more natural than feeding a baby?

"It's how we all started out. Wet nursing has been around since the beginning of time."

Angela feeds her granddaughter "a couple of times a month".

Julia breastfeeding her daughter.

"She likes to do it," her daughter said.

"She's been doing it about six months."

Julia said her mum had five children.

"So she never stopped lactating," she explained.

"We weren't sure if Naomi would latch on but she did immediately. It was amazing. It is a huge, huge help for me.

"I can sleep and get something to eat.

"A real bond has developed between the two of them."

Her mum confirmed she was happy to help her daughter.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission