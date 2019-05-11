Menu
Login
A man suffered severe burns in an incident at Melbourne Airport. Picture: News Corp Australia
A man suffered severe burns in an incident at Melbourne Airport. Picture: News Corp Australia
News

Man suffers life-threatening burns at Melbourne Airport

by Sophie Welsh
11th May 2019 12:51 PM

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after suffering severe burns in an incident at Melbourne Airport this morning.

An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman confirmed that paramedics were called to the airport at 10.10am and treated a man in his 40s with "extensive burns to his upper and lower body".

The man was taken by road ambulance to the Alfred Hospital in a critical condition.

It's not known how the incident happened or whether the man was an airport employee.

MORE TO COME

editors picks emergency services hospitalisation injuries melbourne airport severe burns

Top Stories

    Kate calls for more space in the attic

    Kate calls for more space in the attic

    Community Kate Stroud seeks funds so Lismore's coolest music venue can realise its true potential

    Thor’s haven Australia’s most expensive town

    Thor’s haven Australia’s most expensive town

    Property Home of Australia’s most expensive median house price

    Our learning evolution

    Our learning evolution

    Community Buildings reflect Bundjalung assimilation

    No FOMO with this Instagram sensation

    No FOMO with this Instagram sensation

    Community "The most liked picture on Instagram is - wait for it - an egg”